Farhan Akhtar: I know I don’t have a playback singer’s voice

Actor, filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar says that he is well aware of the fact that he does not have a conventional voice of a playback singer and that is why he does not do playback on film for other actors.

Considering the fact that Farhan gets trolled on social media for his singing and for having a different voice texture, when asked about he deals with the criticism, he said, “I totally understand that one thing, which is that it is not a conventional playback singer’s voice. In all fairness to these people (trollers), there is a certain quality of work and singing, that is associated with playback singing.