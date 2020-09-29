Farhan Akhtar opens up on ‘vitriolic news reporting’

Bollywood actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Monday spoke out against what he feels is vitriolic news reporting.

“Combined with Lata-ji’s birthday and Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, here’s some more good news today. Sincerely hope that the top brands in question follow through on their valid concern about vitriolic news reporting,” tweeted Farhan from his verified account.

His tweet comes in reaction to a news piece that reads: “India’s top brands want news channels to stop being toxic, warn they could pull the plug on advertising.”