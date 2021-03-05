Fatima Sana Shaikh to star in Hindi remake of Tamil hit ‘Aruvi’

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has been roped in to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit film “Aruvi”. The remake will be directed by E. Niwas, who has called the shots on films like “Shool”, “Dum”, and “Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega” in the past.

The 2017 Tamil film starred actress Aditi Balan in the lead role. Balan’s protagonist Aruvi was deemed a progressive, post-modern symbol of feminism by most viewers.

“I look forward to dive deep into the skin of the character. I am really excited to embark on this journey,” said Fatima.