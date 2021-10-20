Having strong muscles is not a man’s domain: Taapsee Pannu

‘Girls should only do cardio, lifting is for guys’, ‘You won’t look like a girl if you build muscles’—it’s 2021 and women are still facing such stereotypical fitness-related remarks. Actor Taapsee Pannu is completely against the common notion that having a muscular physique is a man’s domain.

“Unfortunately, there’s still a stereotypical outlook towards women’s fitness. It’s extremely sad. Who has made this rule that women can’t have muscles? I find this to be a big myth which all of us must have heard and maybe in the beginning when I was trying to lose weight at a point in life, I also heard that ‘just do cardio and don’t do weightlifting’.