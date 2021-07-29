I wanted to play Langda Tyagi: Vivek Oberoi on 15 years of ‘Omkara’

“When Vishal bhai (brother) and Ajay had called me for the film, we sat together to read the script and loved it. Vishal bhai said that he saw me as Kesu Firangi. But I wanted to play Langda Tyagi. He said I was too young to play Langda Tyagi. As history would have it, Saif went on to play Langda Tyagi and win multiple awards as the best actor in a negative role, and I went on to play Kesu Firangi and went on to win multiple awards for the best supporting actor,” Vivek told IANS.

The actor was last seen in the film “PM Narendra Modi” in 2019.