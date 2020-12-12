India’s regional actors find limelight in OTT space

This year, OTT platforms emerged as ready spaces for several regional actors to court pan-India limelight. The likes of Pratik Gandhi, Jisshu Sengupta, Samantha Akkineni, and Swastika Mukherji have been consistently doing good work in their respective regional turfs, and occasionally courting the Bollywood dazzle.

While cinema halls remained closed for most parts, these actors represented an emerging lot that have looked at wider reach beyond their regional realms, all thanks to the digital platforms.

Pratik Gandhi

Born and brought up in Surat, Pratik predominantly works in Gujarati theatre and cinema. He has been seen in Hindi films such as “Mitron” and “Loveyatri”. However, it was in 2020 that he rose to prominence with his performance in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s drama web-series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”.