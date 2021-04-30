Irrfan beyond spotlight: Lesser-known gems of the actor

On the first death anniversary of Irrfan Khan, we take a look at some of his comparatively less celebrated performances, across a gamut of genres that the actor habitually excelled in.

Tokyo Trial

Based on true incidents, the four-part Japanese mini-series released in 2016. Irrfan played an Indian jurist, Radhabinod Pal. He was one of three Asian judges appointed to the International Military Tribunal for the Far East. The historical drama series focuses on a decade-long investigation into events in the Pacific during and after World War II. The show was nominated at the 2017 International Emmys in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

In Treatment

The 2008 American drama television series for HBO has Irrfan playing a widower, Sunil, from Kolkata, who shifts to the US with his son’s family. Irrfan’s character had an important role to play in season three of the show that won at the Golden Globes and the Emmys.