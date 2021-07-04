Irrfan Khan’s never-seen-before film ‘Dubai Return’ releases on YouTube

Fans of late actor Irrfan Khan have a reason to rejoice as ‘Dubai Return’, which is an old unreleased film featuring the star, released on YouTube today.

The film is available to watch on Bandra Film Festival’s official YouTube page. ‘Dubai Return’ is a 2005 film. It features Irrfan Khan in the lead role of a gangster named Aftab Angrez. The movie has been directed by Aditya Bhattacharya. Besides Irrfan Khan, it also features Vijay Maurya, Razak Khan and Divya Dutta.