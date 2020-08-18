Jacqueline Fernandez to ‘help change lives’ in rural Maharashtra

IANS
Mumbai
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will support the nutrition of residents of Pathardi and Sakur villages in Maharashtra.

For this, the actress has partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation for their Palghar project.

The goal is to eradicate malnutrition completely. Before this, the actress had worked closely with the foundation to create awareness about malnutrition during the initial stages of the pandemic.

Now that Jacqueline has adopted the villages as part of the partnership, they will be feeding 1550 people.

There will be various group sessions conducted, which will be focused on nutrition. Women will also be guided on how to take care of children after their birth. Children under the age of six will be screened for malnutrition. Kitchen gardens will be also grown in the village.

Action Against Hunger posted on Instagram: “Thank you Jacqueline Fernandez for your support and welcome to the family. In these tough times, we need to act together and help change lives. #changinglives #inspiration #againsthunger @jacquelinef143.”

