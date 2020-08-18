Jacqueline Fernandez to ‘help change lives’ in rural Maharashtra

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will support the nutrition of residents of Pathardi and Sakur villages in Maharashtra.

For this, the actress has partnered with Action Against Hunger Foundation for their Palghar project.

The goal is to eradicate malnutrition completely. Before this, the actress had worked closely with the foundation to create awareness about malnutrition during the initial stages of the pandemic.

Now that Jacqueline has adopted the villages as part of the partnership, they will be feeding 1550 people.