Kalki Koechlin debuts as writer with memoir on motherhood

After making waves with films like “Margarita with a Straw”, “Yeh Jewani Hai Deewani” and “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, award winning French-Indian actor Kalki Koechlin is to debut as a writer with “The Elephant In the Womb”, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on the eve of International Mothers Day on 9 May.

In this unique graphic book, a combination of personal essays and think-pieces, we finally have that candid, funny and relatable book on pregnancy and parenting that mothers, expectant mothers, and anyone even thinking about motherhood have been waiting for.

Gorgeously illustrated by Ukranian artist Valeriya Polyanychko, with deeply personal journal entries captured in real time, alongside reflections and anecdotes, this is a ground-breaking book – it’s the motherload!