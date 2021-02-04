Kangana calls Rihanna ‘porn singer’, ‘porn star’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has called international pop sensation Rihanna a porn singer, a porn star, and a Left Wing role model.

However, soon after Kangana tweeted steamy photos of the pop star, bikini-clad pictures of the actress, as well as screen grabs of her intimate scenes from past films, started flooding social media.

“Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model ...I rest my case. #Indiatogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted on Wednesday.

“Sanghi Naari sabpe Bhaari Vs Libru role models their lil pussy cat dolls ... come on India show them our power. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda,” the actress wrote in a separate tweet.

Kangana also attached a scantily-clad pictures of Rihanna alongside a saree-clad photos of herself along with the above two tweets.