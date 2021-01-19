Kangana calls Tandav ‘Hindu phobic’, ‘atrocious’ and ‘objectionable’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday criticised Ali Abbas Zafar’s controversial new series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan.

Kangana slammed the series, calling it “Hindu phobic, atrocious and objectionable”.

“The problem isn’t just the Hindu phobic content, it’s also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries,” the actress tweeted from her verified account on Monday.

Kangana’s tweet comes at a time when a criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi court seeking action against OTT platform Amazon Prime and the makers of the web series.