Kangana: Instagram has deleted my post on Covid-19

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday alleged that Instagram has deleted her post where she speaks about demolishing Covid.

Kangana took a sarcastic jibe at Instagram saying there is a Covid fan club.

“Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha Twitter pe lekin Covid fan club awesome. It’s been two days here on Insta but don’t think will last here more than a week,” the actress wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Kangana on Saturday shared the news that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and has quarantined herself.