Kangana on charges of merging flats: Will fight in higher court

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday tweeted a denial to a news piece reporting that she has allegedly merged three flats into one, which she owns on the fifth floor of a 16-storey building in Khar area of the city.

The actress claimed in a tweet that the building has been constructed in a way that there is one apartment on each floor, and it was like this when she purchased it. The actress in turn alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is harassing her and she also took a dig at the Shiv Sena government.