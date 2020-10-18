Kangana Ranaut claims Maharashtra govt has filed fresh FIR against her

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday claimed that a fresh FIR has been filed against her by the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra. Kangana reacted saying the state government seems to be obsessing over her.

The actress took to her verified Twitter account to share photographs of her Navaratri look this year while taking a sarcastic jibe at the state government.

“Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon,” she captioned.