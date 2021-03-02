Kangana Ranaut issued bailable warrant

A Mumbai court issued a bailable warrant against actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday after she failed to appear for the hearing of lyricist Javed Akhtar’s defamation case against her. Akhtar’s advocate Vrinda Grover then filed an immediate response asking the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against the actress.

Talking to IANS over a whatsapp text, Vrinda Grover said: “In defiance of the court’s order of 1 February, Ms. Ranaut did not appear before the court today. On the basis of Javed Akhtar’s verification statement, material evidence, including the Republic TV program where Ms. Ranaut made defamatory remarks, and the police report inquiry examining the witnesses, the Ld. Magistrate has summoned Ms. Ranaut as an accused. It is a matter of record that there is no application filed by Ms. Ranaut against this Order and no stay of proceedings in her favour. Thus, the court in accordance with law issued bailable warrants against Ms. Ranaut on my submissions. The defamation complaint filed by Mr. Javed Akhtar shall now proceed to the next stage in law.”