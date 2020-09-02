Kangana Ranaut: Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt ‘killed Sushant’

In an explosive allegation, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut named filmmakers Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt, besides a senior journalist, as people responsible for killing Sushant Singh Rajput by bullying, exploiting and harassing the late actor.

“Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME..” tweeted Kangana from her verified account on Tuesday evening.

Kangana’s tweet came as a reaction to a tweet posted by Karan Johar on Tuesday where he promotes a book he has written for children, inspired by his twins and his experience of parenting.