Kangana Ranaut’s best, worst and weirdest on Twitter

Love her, loathe her, you cannot ignore her—certainly not on Twitter. The microblogging site has banned Kangana Ranauts account, taken down her tweets, and reactionary meme fests never cease to overflow social media, but she goes on unfazed.

The self-proclaimed “mother of all fathers”, aka “#babbarsherni”, will continue to regularly post a few choicest ones. If there is no Twitter, there is always Koo.

From nepotism to CAA and farm laws to onslaughts on Twitter itself, and from comparing herself to Meryl Streep to declaring she is the greatest actress in the world, Kangana goes for the jugular with whatever she takes on. By turns outrageous, melodramatic, irreverent and almost always controversial, the one thing about Kangana’s tweets that stays a constant is they never fail to amuse.

We decided to compile a few that should surely make it as pick of her posts.