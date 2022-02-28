Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ to now release on 27 May

Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Dhaakad’ has got a new release date. The film will hit the theatres on 27 May.

Informing the fans about the new release date, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, “The unstoppable force of #AgentAgni is fast approaching! The action spy thriller #Dhaakad will set the big screen on fire in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam on 27th May, 2022.”