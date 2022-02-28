Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ to now release on 27 May

According to Kangana, her character will blow everyone’s minds.
“The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale,” she added.
Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, ‘Dhaakad’ was previously scheduled to open in theatres in October 2021. However, the film got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of ‘Dhaakad’, which is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut.