Kangana takes jibe at Deepika over alleged drug link

Kangana Ranaut has taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika Padukone, saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse.

Kangana took to her verified Twitter account to take a dig at Deepika using the latter’s name in a hashtag, leaving no guesses as to who her comment was aimed at.

“Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone,” Kangana tweeted.