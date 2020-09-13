Kangana to meet Maharashtra Governor Koshyari on Sunday

IANS
Mumbai
Kangana to meet Maharashtra Governor Koshyari on Sunday.
Kangana to meet Maharashtra Governor Koshyari on Sunday.IANS

Amid rising tension between Kangana Ranaut and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, the Bollywood actress plans to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday.

It is believed that the actress wants to inform the governor about her ongoing tension with the state government before leaving Mumbai. She is scheduled to meet the governor at 4.30 pm on Sunday and expected to leave the city on 14 September.

Asked where she was headed, Kangana’s team told IANS: “Owing to security protocol we cannot disclose details of her travel.”

The tension between Kangana and the state government began after she made derogatory remarks about Mumbai, comparing the city with POK and calling the city’s police force a “sham”.

Advertisement

Following this, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reportedly said that the actress has “no right to stay” Mumbai. Just a few days after Kangana’s sarcastic exchange with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation initiated a demolition drive at her office building.

Meanwhile, Kangana arrived in Mumbai on 9 September with the Y-plus security provided to her by the Central government.

More News

Indian actor Aftab Shivdasani catches coronavirus

Aftab Shivdasani

Akshay Kumar says he drinks cow urine every day

Akshay Kumar says he drinks cow urine every day

Kangana’s hands ‘not clean’, says BMC as Bombay HC orders ‘status quo’

Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Collected from Twitter

Anurag Kashyap on why he did not work with ‘problematic’ SSR

Anurag Kashyap