Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan blessed with a baby boy

She noted alongside a picture with Kareena and cousins, "Congratulations Bebo and Saif, It's a boy."

Celebrity fashion designer and close friend of Kareena, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram Story and congratulated the couple.

Kareena had announced her pregnancy in August via her Instagram handle.

Extending thanks to their well-wishers, Saif and Kareena had released a joint statement at then saying, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."