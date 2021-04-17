Kartik Aaryan dropped, fans allege nepotism against Dharma Productions

Soon after Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions dropped their official statement on social media announcing lead actor Kartik Aaryan’s exit from the film on Friday evening, netizens started slamming the production house alleging nepotism.

A section of netizens also compared Kartik Aaryan’s position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism, saying Kartik is being targeted for not being an industry insider’s child, just like Sushant.

Fans are also threatening to boycott “Dostana 2”.

The statement issued by Dharma Productions on Friday evening read: “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”