Kriti Sanon: Sushant’s loved ones deserve closure

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying his loved ones deserve closure.

“I pray that the truth comes out SOON.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure,” Kriti wrote on Instagram Story.

“I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it’s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! It’s high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput,” added the actress, who worked with Sushant in the 2017 release “Raabta”, and is rumoured to have dated him once.