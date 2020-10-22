Mumbai Police summon Kangana, sister Rangoli, slap sedition charges

In a significant development, the Mumbai Police have issued summons to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for investigations following a FIR lodged against them with sedition charges included, officials said on Wednesday.

“Among the charges include Indian Penal Code Sec. 124-A (sedition)...besides spreading communal hatred and falsehoods. The police have also recorded the statement of the complainant, Munawwarali Sahil A. Sayyed today in this connection,” his lawyer Ravish Zamindar told IANS.

The sisters have been directed to come to Bandra Police Station on 26-27 October, five days after the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate J Y Ghule took cognisance of Sayyed’s complaint and ordered a FIR to be registered against the siblings last Saturday (17 October).