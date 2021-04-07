Nawazuddin’s debut music video ‘Baarish ki jaaye’ crosses 50m views

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer music video “Baarish ki jaaye” has crossed 50 million views on YouTube within a week of release. The romantic song is sung by B. Praak.

The video features Nawazuddin as a lover who gives his heart to a specially-abled girl portrayed by Sunanda Sharma.

Nawazuddin tells IANS: “I am glad that people are loving this song. It is solely due to their love and support that we keep experimenting without worries. I tried something new with this song and a part of me was anxious about how it would turn out but this response has been amazing. Also, when it comes to Sunanda, apart from being a singer, she is an extremely perfect actress too.”