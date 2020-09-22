NCB to summon Sara, Shraddha for questioning in Sushant case

Widening its probe into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning.

A top NCB source related to the probe told IANS: “This week, we will be sending summons to Sara, Shraddha and several others for questioning.”

Besides them, the NCB will also summon actor Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta. He said that the agency will ask them to join the probe next week.

Sara starred with Sushant in “Kedarnath” while Shraddha shared the screen with the late actor in “Chichhore”.