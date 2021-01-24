New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

When budding actress Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, fans quickly found resemblance with her famous sister, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. For years, Bollywood has seen siblings entertaining audiences with their acting skills, and the list only keeps growing.

There are many youngsters who are either ready to make their acting debut or have lately made a name for themselves, just like their illustrious siblings.

Isabelle and Katrina Kaif

Isabelle, who has been visible in the Bollywood circuit for a while now, will star in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed opposite Pulkit Samrat, as a girl who hails from Agra. She was also cast in "Time To Dance" opposite Sooraj Pancholi, but there have been no new developments on that front. Meanwhile, Katrina continues to be one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, nearly two decades after she made her debut in films, with the 2003 release, "Boom". Over the years, she has starred in a series of mainstream hits including "Partner", "Singh Is Kinng", "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Welcome", "Race", "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani", and "Raajneeti". Katrina has also made her mark as one of the most popular dancers in Bollywood, with numerous hits including "Chikni Chameli" ("Agneepath"), "Sheila ki jawaani" ("Tees Maar Khan"), and "Kamli" ("Dhoom 3"). She is currently awaiting the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, "Sooryavanshi", and she also has a superhero film by director Ali Abbas Zafar besides the horror comedy "Phone Bhoot" with Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi.