No link between Johar’s alleged ‘drug party’ video and case: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday confirmed that the agency is not probing the alleged ‘drug party’ video posted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, adding that their focus is on the drug-related investigation surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The video was posted on 28 July, 2019, by Johar that shows several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vickey Kaushal present at the party that took place at his residence.

Later Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded an investigation on the matter of celebrities’ involvement in the consumption of drugs.