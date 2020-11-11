Pankaj Tripathi reconnects with NSD friend on ‘Ludo’ set

“Our friends backed us when we are absolutely nobody, and they matter the most. In many ways, Bhanu was that friend in my life. It was he who encouraged me to try my luck in Bollywood. Had he not insisted, maybe I would have stuck to doing theatre in Delhi,” Pankaj said.

“He has played a crucial role in my formative years in the year. And I was so thrilled to work with him for the first time in Ludo after our NSD days. The film has been sheer joy for many reasons but working with Bhanu, tops my list!” Pankaj added.

The Anurag Basu-directed multistarrer anthology Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.