Plea filed to suspend Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account in Bombay HC

A petition was filed in Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut on Thursday evening. The petitioner seeks the suspension of the verified Twitter account of the actress for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony.

“Plea filed against Kangana Ranaut in Bombay HC for getting her twitter account @KanganaTeam suspended for ‘spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets.’ @TwitterIndia @OfficeofUT #BombayHC,” tweeted the legal portal, Bar & Bench, from their verified Twitter account.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote on the microblogging site saying Twitter is not the only platform where she can voice her opinion.