Pole dancing not just a part of my fitness but also my meditation: Kriti Kharbanda

Pole dancing is not just about fitness for actress Kriti Kharbanda. It works as meditation for her, too.

“Today it has become a part of not just my fitness, but also my meditation. Pole dancing is not just a physical act but extremely meditative, because you have to concentrate 100 per cent or else you will fall and injure yourself badly,” Kriti told IANS.

Kriti recently stunned netizens with a pole dancing video she shared on Instagram. What motivated her to take it up?