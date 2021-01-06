Priyanka Chopra announces ‘We Can Be Heroes’ sequel

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says a sequel of her web film, We Can Be Heroes, is in development.

The actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the update, claiming 44 million households watched the superhero film in the first four weeks of its release.

“Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And... BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix,” she wrote.