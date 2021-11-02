Priyanka Chopra Jonas reunites with her ‘happy place’

Who does not love to be surrounded by their loved ones? Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is extremely happy as she met her husband Nick Jonas after a long time.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted an adorable picture, in which she can be seen hugging Nick. Describing the moment, she wrote, “My happy place.”

Priyanka posted another picture, which showcases her chilling in the sun wearing a brown cardigan and a pair of sunglasses.