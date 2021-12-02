Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate three year wedding anniversary

On Tuesday, Priyanka during a recent podcast opened up about having a long-distance relationship with husband Nick Jonas, amid their busy work schedules.

According to People magazine, the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ actor said, “This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family.”

Priyanka said that the love and support they have for one another has never fallen by the wayside.

“We’ll have an opinion on each other’s things, we’ll be each other’s champions but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take because we’ve built our careers by ourselves for such a long time,” she said.