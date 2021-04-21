Priyanka Chopra: Please stay home for yourself, your family, friends

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday urged all to stay at home and get vaccinated, at a time when India is battling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Covid-19 situation across India is grave. I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point,” wrote Priyanka, in a post she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

“Please stay home, I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing.