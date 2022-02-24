Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O’Donnell’s apology

After comedian Rosie O’Donnell issued a public apology to Priyanka Chopra for falsely identifying her as the daughter of renowned author Deepak Chopra, the ‘Mary Kom’ star expressed her views on the same.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka penned a lengthy statement in which she called out the comedian for referring to her as “something Chopra” and “the Chopra wife.” “I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly,” she wrote.