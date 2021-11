Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra made their first public appearance for a temple visit in Himachal Pradesh, post the latter’s bail in a pornography case.

In the viral pictures all over social media, the couple could be seen twinning in yellow as they stepped out hand-in-hand, from a temple in Himachal Pradesh. Shilpa looks exquisite in a bright yellow coloured long suit. With her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, the ‘Dhadkan’ actor donned minimal makeup as she sought the divine blessings with her husband who could be seen clad in a matching bright yellow kurta pajama.