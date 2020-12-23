Rakul Preet Singh tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday tweeted on her verified account that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She added that she has quarantined herself.

Rakul Preet wrote: “I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe.”