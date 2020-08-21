Rhea messaged Mahesh Bhatt after leaving Sushant’s home?

Transcript of a WhatsApp conversation that actress Rhea Chakraborty apparently had with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on 8 June is doing the rounds on several websites, television channels and social media. The chat seems to suggest that she informed him of the fact that she was leaving her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on that day.

The WhatsApp conversation between Rhea and Bhatt also hints at the fact that her father might not have been happy about her relationship with Sushant, and that Bhatt had advised her against it.

The chat has been doing the rounds since Thursday evening, after it was first exclusively released on India Today.

According to a screenshot of the chat available with the channel, Rhea messaged to Bhatt and said: “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief.” Aisha was Rhea’s name in the 2018 film “Jalebi”, co-produced by Mahesh Bhatt.