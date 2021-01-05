Saif Ali Khan: Indian entertainment industry going through a renaissance

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan feels the entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance, adding that stories are leading the change. The actor is gearing up for the release of his new web series Tandav.

“The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like ‘Tandav’ are at the forefront of this change. As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting,” he said.

“As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character. I look forward to the show’s release,” he added.

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav, a political drama, is written by Gaurav Solanki and also features Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub , Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.