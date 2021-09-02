Saira Banu’s heart condition stable

Veteran Bollywood actress of yesteryears, Saira Banu who suffered from a heart problem called ischemia, has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital to treatment but is said to be stable now, her doctor said on Wednesday.

Saira Banu, 77, - the widow of legendary actor, the late Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar - was rushed to the ICU of the hospital in Khar, three days ago.

According to eminent cardiologist Dr Nitin S. Gokhale who is attending on her, the left ventricle in her heart had stopped functioning and led to ingress of water in her heart and lungs.