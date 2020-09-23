‘Salman Khan has no stake in Kwan Talent Management Agency’

Denying the claims made by a section of the media in recent reports that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a majority stake at Kwan Talent Management Agency, his lawyer has issued a statement.

The statement has been issued by Anand Desai, Managing Partner of DSK Legal on behalf of the Bollywood superstar, terming it as a false report.

The statement reads: “Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client.”