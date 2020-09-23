‘Salman Khan has no stake in Kwan Talent Management Agency’

IANS
Mumbai
Salman Khan
Salman KhanIANS
Advertisement

Denying the claims made by a section of the media in recent reports that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a majority stake at Kwan Talent Management Agency, his lawyer has issued a statement.

The statement has been issued by Anand Desai, Managing Partner of DSK Legal on behalf of the Bollywood superstar, terming it as a false report.

The statement reads: “Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited. It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, a television news channel tweeted claiming Salman Khan’s firm “reportedly” owns a majority stake in Kwan. Reacting to the tweet, “Dabangg 3” producer Nikhil Dwivedi had tweeted from his verified account denying the news.

Nikhil wrote: “This NEWS is FALSE, MALICIOUS & MISCHIEVOUS. No stake of any kind is owned by #SalmanKhan or by any of his associates in #Kwan. Such knowledge in today’s times is easily available in the public domain and its deplorable that a major News Channel can’t verify as much. #Sad #Shameful.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Kangana takes jibe at Deepika over alleged drug link

Indian actress Deepika Padukone poses at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Photo: AFP

NCB to summon Sara, Shraddha for questioning in Sushant case

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor. File photo

Support pours in for Urmila after Kangana’s ‘soft porn star’ jibe

Urmila Matondkar with her Rottweiler

Kangana: Industry offered two-minute roles after sleeping with hero

Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Collected from Twitter