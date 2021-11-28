Salman Khan requests fans to not burst firecrackers in theatres

Recently after a video surfaced on the Internet showing moviegoers and fans bursting firecrackers inside a theatre while watching Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’, the actor, on Saturday, shared a note on social media requesting people not to do so.

The ‘Dabangg’ star took to his Instagram handle and posted the viral video in which fans could be seen hooting and whistling while bursting the firecrackers. Along with the video, Salman penned a lengthy note that read, “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others.”