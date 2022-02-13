Salman Khan sings ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ in emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Khan shared a video in which he could be seen singing Lata’s one of the most memorable songs—‘Lag Jaa Gale’. “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji...,” he captioned the post.
Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday—6 February in Mumbai with full state honours. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was also present at the funeral of the celebrated singer.
Several celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan among others also paid their last respects to the iconic singer at Shivaji Park on Sunday.
For the uninformed, Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.