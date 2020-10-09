Salman Khan supports PM Modi’s Jan Andolan campaign, gets trolled

Superstar Salman Khan has extended support to Jan Andolan campaign, asking people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, but ended up getting trolled by netizens.

Social media users slammed him for staying mum about the ongoing debate around the issues plaguing Bollywood.

“Bhaiyo, beheno aur mitron, In difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise ur hands. Let’s implement PM Modi’s—Jan andolan against covid. Come on buck up india! Jai hind,” he tweeted, using hashtag Unite To Fight Corona.