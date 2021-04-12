Salman Khan to launch Hindi teaser of ‘Major’

Sesh took to Instagram on Sunday, to make the announcement: “3 Superstars come together to launch #MajorTeaser in 3 Languages! HONOURED! @urstrulymahesh sir backed this project from day one. #Telugu @beingsalmankhan bhai for launching the #Hindi Teaser & @therealprithvi sir for the #Malayalam version. Thank you for the grace.”

The film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu whereas it will be dubbed for the Malayalam audience.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, “Major” will mark Mahesh Babu’s debut in production. The film also stars Shobhita Dhulipala as an NRI Pramoda, trapped as a hostage.