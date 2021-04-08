Salman Khan unveils cover of Kabir Bedi’s memoir

Actor Kabir Bedi launched the book cover of his forthcoming memoir “Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life Of An Actor”. The cover was digitally launched by actor Salman Khan on Facebook on Wednesday.

In his interaction with Salman, Bedi narrated a series of fascinating anecdotes that he has penned in the book.

Wishing luck to Kabir Bedi for the book, Salman said: “Your personality as a star and human being is pure, so whatever comes out from this book would be straight from your heart and soul. It is going to be a beautiful read and I wish that a lot of people will learn from your experiences shared.”