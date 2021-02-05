Salman Khan’s three films ready for release

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to release his action drama Radhe in theatres on the occasion of Eid. The film is billed as a single screen entertainer, but Salman admits the scene is rather bleak for the traditional big screen exhibitors right now.

“There are three films of mine that are ready for release, and the problem with single screen theatres is that there are very few films being released over there,” said Salman, whose upcoming roster also includes Antim, Tiger 3, Kick 2, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

“Nowadays, there is a kabristan (graveyard) kind of feel to single screen theatres, as no one goes there to watch films. Obviously, the people who own these have no other option than running them, and there are so many theatres that have shut down due to financial reasons. I feel it is not a good sign. We are in the profession of acting, so we make films. But where should we release them?” he said.