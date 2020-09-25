Salman reveals lockdown was his longest break in 30 years

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on 3 October. On Thursday, Salman announced season 14 at a virtual launch event. At the event, the actor mentioned he has never taken such a long break from work in the last 30 years as he had to during lockdown. He also mentioned he would not mind taking a salary cut this year, and introduced the first contestant of the season.

“My biggest frustration is this that last six months I have not worked. I have never taken such a long break in 30 years, which I was forced to take this year. Ever since I did ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and began working, every year I try and take a break from 25 December to 3 January. But ever since I started doing Bigg Boss over the last 10 to 12 years, I would work a few days even in my holidays but I am happy doing that,” Salman said, adding that he spent lockdown in his farmhouse planting rice and flower plants, taking care of his horse and walking in the wilderness.